Nancy Lee Button
1946-2019
Nancy Lee Button, age 73, of Meridian passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 31st. She bravely and gracefully fought pancreatic cancer for the last two years of her life.
Nancy was born on March 19th in Boston, Massachusetts, to Robert and Ethel Pothier. She graduated in 1964 from Granada Hills High School where she majored in Spanish and was active in drill team. In the summers, she was a camp counselor and swim instructor. She attended Cal State Northridge for 4 years participating in volleyball, gymnastics and swim team. She earned her B.A. in Physical Education from Cal State Northridge in 1968.
Nancy went on to earn her Master's in Physical Education from UC Berkeley in 1970. The same year, Nancy got a job teaching P.E. and coached gymnastics at U.C. Santa Barbara, where she met met her lifelong love and future husband, Sherman George Button, who also taught PE.
Nancy and Sherm were married in 1971 and moved to Salt Lake City where Sherm finished his doctorate. Their daughter Jenny was born at The Salt Lake City University Hospital in 1974. They moved to Idaho in 1976 and their son Matt was born 1 year later at St. Luke's Boise. Upon moving to Boise, Nancy worked at The Fitness Center in Nampa. Shortly after, she was hired at Capital High School as a P.E. teacher, gymnastics coach and track coach. "Mrs. Button's" contributions to the Boise community from 1978-2001 were always evident. So many students have expressed their gratitude for her guidance and positive influence on their lives, even 18+ years after her retirement.
Upon retiring in 2001, Nancy and Sherm moved to Donnelly, Idaho and lived in their self-made cabin for the next 9 years. During that time, Nancy volunteered from 2004-2010 at McCall Memorial Hospital and earned her C.N.A license. In 2006, Sherm was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. By 2010, they settled in their new home Meridian, to be closer to St. Luke's Meridian, their children and grandchildren. It was here that Nancy and Sherm met Nurse Teresa Titcomb, who would become a dear friend to them both. The outstanding team of chemo nurses and doctors cared for them, lifted their spirits, and faithfully tried to make this unpleasant process a positive one.
Nancy and Sherm celebrated a lifetime of love and friendship on their Hawaiian Cruise in 2008. They renewed their vows on their 40th anniversary surrounded by family. Sadly, Sherm lost his battle with cancer in 2012. Nancy was supported through her bereavement by her children, grandchildren, her sister Judy, brother-in-law Rich, and her good friends. In May of 2015, Nancy began volunteering at St. Luke's Meridian in loving memory of Sherm.
Soon after, she joined joined "The Sisters on the Fly" camping club with the encouragement of her friend Teresa. Her involvement in this camper group immediately cultivated a village of beautiful, lifelong friendships. Nancy's greatest passions were swimming, camping, shopping, and of course, her children and grandchildren. She boasted the skills of a professional photographer although self taught, earning a ribbon each year at The Western Idaho Fair.
Nancy is survived by her brother Steve Pothier & wife Makeko, sister Judy Drury & husband Rich, daughter Jenny Stefanakos & husband Bob, son Matthew Button & wife Natalie, stepson Eric Button & wife Renee, and stepdaughter Edie Button & husband Justin Showers. Nancy is survived by her grandchildren including: Megan Fay Button (28), Kelly Ann Button (26), Ashley Michael Button (16), Tyler Sherman Button (14), Theo Thomas Stefanakos (9), Daniel Ryan Button (9), and Daphne Lee Stefanakos (7). Nancy is preceded in death by both parents and her dear husband, with whom the family knows she is now lovingly reunited.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Ben Bridges and all the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Luke's Meridian and Boise for their unbelievable care, love, and expertise.
Memorial services will be Fri., August 16 @12:00 pm The Barber Park Education and Events Center, 4049 S Eckert Rd, Boise. Carpooling is encouraged as parking will be limited.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 10, 2019