Services Accent Funeral Home 1303 North Main Street Meridian , ID 83642 (208) 888-5833 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Holy Apostles Catholic Church 6300 N Meridian Road Meridian , ID View Map Burial 11:15 AM Mt. Calvary Cemetery Butler , NJ View Map Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Haggerty Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy M. Haggerty

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Nancy Haggerty passed from this life at home in Eagle, ID, surrounded by loving family on April 4, 2019. Born April 16, 1922, she was just days away from celebrating her 97th birthday with family and friends. But then, she was known to celebrate life every day.

Nancy was born in Boonton, NJ, the year following her parent's, Pietro and Margaret Aluzzo, arrival to Ellis Island from Sicily. She and her three sisters grew up in a community of Italian American aunts, uncles and cousins and graduated from Butler High School. One of her friends introduced Nancy to her handsome brother who was in the Army, Albert "Bud" Haggerty. They married on January 5, 1944 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and honeymooned over a weekend in New York City before he left for Europe during World War II. Albert was a Forward Observer assigned to General George Patton's 3rd Army. Upon returning from the war, Albert built them a home in Butler, NJ, where they lived for their entire married life. At one point when they were starting to wonder if they would ever be parents, life surprised them in 1956 when their only child, Allen, was born. Before Albert passed in 1996, they were able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Working in retail sales over the years in Butler until she retired at 77, Nancy was well known in the community. In fact, you couldn't go anywhere with her without someone recognizing her. So it was easy for her to stay connected and busy in retirement, especially with her XYZ Club lively gang of friends. Then in 2014 at 92, her son retired and asked her to move to Idaho. At first she was reluctant but eventually agreed, leaving behind a full life and home she had lived in for 64 years.

Once she settled in and adjusted to living in Idaho with her son and his wife, Teena, she easily built a new life and whole new community of friends. She joined Holy Apostles Catholic Church and started attending the Idaho Fit & Fall Proof exercise program there twice a week. Nancy also found a way to give back, donating her beautiful crochet projects to charity at monthly "Nutty Knitters" meetings at the Eagle Library. A highlight of her week was spending time at LoveeLee Salon, with hair styling and manicures just an excuse to spend time catching up with the staff who looked forward to her regular visits.

Talk about an inspiration, Nancy is that in so many ways and has been throughout her life. Her focus and concern were always for others. She could see life from the unique perspective of her many years of experience, and being serious or silly, she could help you see any situation in a better light. All who know Nancy will tell you stories of how she embraced life, every single day.

She is survived by her son, Allen (Teena); brother-in-law, Albert Farraye; nephews, nieces and a large adopted group of friends she considers family, especially Bob and Linda Dhyse, their special beloved dog, Orion; and Bob's mother, Dorothy Beyerle.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 9th at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd. in Meridian. Burial will be on Friday, April 12th at 11:15 AM at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Butler, NJ. Remembrances may be left for the family online at www.AccentFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry (P.O. Box 1215, Meridian, ID 83680) or Idaho Humane Society. And if you want to make Nancy smile, just take a moment to engage in life to create a random act of kindness in her memory. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries