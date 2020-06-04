Nancy Marie Jones
1944 - 2020
Nancy Marie Jones
1944 - 2020
Nancy Marie (Christon) Jones, Age 76 passed away May 30th 2020. Surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Lee Jones and her three sons KC, Keith and Kenny Jones. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. For a longer version of the obituary please visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com

Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
