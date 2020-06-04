Nancy Marie Jones
1944 - 2020
Nancy Marie (Christon) Jones, Age 76 passed away May 30th 2020. Surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Lee Jones and her three sons KC, Keith and Kenny Jones. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. For a longer version of the obituary please visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com
1944 - 2020
Nancy Marie (Christon) Jones, Age 76 passed away May 30th 2020. Surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Lee Jones and her three sons KC, Keith and Kenny Jones. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. For a longer version of the obituary please visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 4, 2020.