Richards, Nancy O., 83, of Boise, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at a local care center of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2010, 12:00pm, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3229 Bogus Basin Rd., Boise, with a visitation from 11:00-11:45am before the service. Interment will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery the same day at 3:00pm. To offer condolences, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 18, 2020