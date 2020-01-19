|
|
Nancy O'Keefe Richards
1936 ~ 2020
Nancy O'Keefe Richards passed away the morning of January 15, 2020, at the age of 83. Nancy was born on March 28, 1936, in Ogden, Utah, to Ruth and George O'Keefe. She was the second of three children. Nancy graduated from Ogden High School in 1954. After high school, she attended Utah State University, where she met the love of her life, Peter Watson Richards. Nancy and Pete were happily married for 59 years. Together they created a home of unconditional love and lasting memories. Family was always Nancy's #1 priority. Nancy was kind, selfless, soft spoken, loving, smart and supportive - she would do anything for anyone. She cared selflessly for others, and that care extended to her parents, father-in-law, children, husband, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunt, sister, brother and nieces.
Nancy will be remembered for her sweet and quiet personality, unconditional love and unwavering support of her family and friends. Anyone who new Nancy was richly blessed. Nancy loved to read, build puzzles, play golf, play bridge and spend time with her family. She was happiest when family was around. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, brother James O'Keefe and sister Sharon Bruner. She is survived by her husband, Peter Richards, son Timothy Richards, his wife Tina Richards, daughter Laurie Richards Daynes and her husband Fred Daynes. Nancy was grandma to nine grandchildren and great-grandma to seven great-grandchildren. We lost our angel, and we will miss her dearly and look forward to the day when we are together again.
A service honoring Nancy will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 12:00pm, at The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3229 Bogus Basin Road, Boise, with a visitation before the service from 11:00-11:45am. Interment will follow the service at 3:00pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Grove at The Terraces of Boise.
Condolences may be left for Nancy at www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the wonderful staff, nurses and caregivers at The Grove at The Terraces of Boise as well as the St. Luke's Hospice caregivers for their support in his final days.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020