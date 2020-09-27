1/1
Nancy Robinson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Diane Robinson
October 12, 1949 - September 23, 2020
Nancy Diane Robinson, 70, of Nampa, passed away at her home on September 23, 2020.
She was born to Wilbert J. and Marian (Friesen) Ratzloff on October 17, 1949 in Merced, CA. Nancy graduated from high school in 1967 in Merced, CA and graduated in 1973 from Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho and the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1991 with a Masters of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction. Nancy was a dedicated educator. She taught at Sunny Ridge Elementary in Nampa, ID and various schools in the Shawnee Mission School District (KS), including Rhein Benninghoven Elementary and Indian Woods Middle School. Nancy retired in 2005 after 32 years of teaching. She then continued her dedication to education, serving as First Lady of MidAmerica Nazarene University from 2005 - 2010. Nancy married Edwin H. Robinson in Merced, CA, on December 28, 1973. Ed and Nancy moved to Nampa, ID in 2011 from Overland Park, KS, where they lived for 25 years. Nancy enjoyed working in the yard, spending time with friends, watching collegiate sports of all kinds with her husband, hiking, skiing and spending time with her family. Nancy was known as a caring and selfless friend to many. She loved serving the Lord, her church, and her family. Nancy volunteered regularly at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center and delivered for Meals on Wheels.
Nancy is survived by her two adult daughters, Kimberly Lovitt, (John), and grandsons Seth and Colin, Spring Hill, KS and daughter, Kelly Robinson, Shawnee, KS; her sisters Marilynn Skaggs, Cindy Ehde (John), and her brother, Ken Ratzloff (Bonnie). She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin H. Robinson and her parents, Wilbert and Marian Ratzloff.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Ed and Nancy Robinson Family Scholarship Fund at Northwest Nazarene University, 623 S University Blvd., Nampa, ID 83686 (www.nnu.edu/give) or to the University Fund at Mid America Nazarene University, 2030 E College Way, Olathe, KS 66062 (www.mnu.edu/give-online).
The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Luke's Hospice for the love and care given to Nancy and her family.
A Memorial Service will be held in Nampa, ID, at the College Church of the Nazarene, 504 E. Dewey Ave. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 3:00 PM. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
College Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nampa Funeral Home
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved