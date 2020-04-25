|
|
Surrounded by her family in a circle of love, Naomi Lucile Fields passed peacefully from this life to the next on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Naomi (or Nomi to her family) was born August 27, 1945, to Elbert and Lucile Fretwell.
She grew up in the North End of Boise with her siblings David, Marilyn, and Rosie. She graduated from Boise High in 1963 and was active in her church, Boise Gospel Tabernacle. She traveled throughout the country with her brother and sisters singing at various venues and sharing their faith through Youth for Christ. Her love of music continued throughout her life and she enjoyed attending the Philharmonic and spending hours playing her grand piano.
In 1965, Naomi graduated from Boise Junior College and married the love of her life, Larry Fields on June 26th. Naomi and Larry had two daughters, Holly and Heidi. Naomi worked at KTVB before staying home to raise her children. She returned to work in 1988 for Boise State University as Management Assistant to the Graduate College until she retired in 2008. She loved her time at BSU where she assisted over 1600 students with their graduate theses.
As a mother, she loved sewing beautiful dresses and custom Halloween costumes for her daughters, making elaborate birthday cakes, and delicious dinners. She was supportive in her daughter's lives, driving for and attending all their activities, sports, and dance. Everything Naomi did, she strived for the highest standard of excellence.
She was an active member of Central Assembly and later Cole Community Church where she taught Vacation Bible School and led women's Bible studies, as well as belonging to a widow's support group.
Naomi's love language was Acts of Service. She felt that her calling in life was to take care of her husband who struggled with lifelong complications of Type 1 diabetes. She often visited friends and family that were elderly or in the hospital. She drove friends to doctor's appointments even while suffering from pancreatic cancer herself.
From the time she was a baby, people were constantly remarking how beautiful she was, and throughout her life was well known for her keen sense of style and elegant nature. But, her true beauty was in her kind and gracious spirit. She will be remembered by family and friends as a thoughtful, caring woman who made others feel special. She was a person that never complained and maintained a joyful disposition even while overcoming many challenges in her life.
Naomi was a devoted grandmother to Austin, who reminded her so much of Larry, and Olivia, her beautiful little mermaid.
Naomi is survived by her daughter, Holly Fields Bilello and son-in-law Richard Bilello of East Rockaway, NY; daughter Heidi Noelle Hartnett and son-in-law Steve Hartnett of Boise; grandchildren Austin and Olivia Bilello. She is also survived by her mother, Lucile Fretwell; her siblings and their spouses, David and Shirley Fretwell; Marilyn and Doug Hume; Rosie and Jeff Phillips; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Cole Community, the Fields family, MSTI, and her circle of friends, especially Ken Hollenbaugh, for their love, care and support.
Memorials may be given to The Idaho Youth Ranch, 5465 W Irving St, Boise, ID 83706 or youthranch.org or Idaho Mountain Ministries, c/o Cole Community Church 8775 Ustick Road Boise, ID 83704.
Due to current circumstances, no immediate service will be held. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 25, 2020