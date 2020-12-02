Naomi Gustin

November 23, 2020

Boise, Idaho - Naomi Ann Gustin 1/17/1932 11/23/2020

Naomi Ann Faust was born in Taylor Nebraska to Corine and Russell Faust. She had a brother Lyle and a sister Lavona . The family eventually settled in Idaho. Naomi married Gerald Gravatt and from that union they had 5 daughters. LaPreil Thompson (Phil) of San Marcos Calif. Geri Fridriksson (Mummi) of Arlington WA. Twins, Judy Harris of Boise Id. and Jean Gravatt. Penny Gravatt (Darrick Deshner) of Libby Mt.

Mom was preceded in death by her daughter Jean Rose, both her parents and her brother and sister. Her second husband Bill Gustin, and a stepson Billy Joe Gustin. She is survived by her 4 daughters. 1 stepson, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 niece and nephew. Because of the Covid-19 restrictions no service will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time at the Log Cabin Church in Boise where mom was a faithful member of many years.

Rejoice as you join your family and daughter in Heaven.

Rest in peace now MOM and fly with the angels.





