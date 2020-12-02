1/1
Boise, Idaho - Naomi Ann Gustin 1/17/1932 11/23/2020
Naomi Ann Faust was born in Taylor Nebraska to Corine and Russell Faust. She had a brother Lyle and a sister Lavona . The family eventually settled in Idaho. Naomi married Gerald Gravatt and from that union they had 5 daughters. LaPreil Thompson (Phil) of San Marcos Calif. Geri Fridriksson (Mummi) of Arlington WA. Twins, Judy Harris of Boise Id. and Jean Gravatt. Penny Gravatt (Darrick Deshner) of Libby Mt.
Mom was preceded in death by her daughter Jean Rose, both her parents and her brother and sister. Her second husband Bill Gustin, and a stepson Billy Joe Gustin. She is survived by her 4 daughters. 1 stepson, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 niece and nephew. Because of the Covid-19 restrictions no service will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time at the Log Cabin Church in Boise where mom was a faithful member of many years.
Rejoice as you join your family and daughter in Heaven.
Rest in peace now MOM and fly with the angels.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 2, 2020.
December 1, 2020
Sorry to hear of your passing. Prayers for all the family.
Skip and Joyce ( Smith ) Rapp AND Brenda Symons
Family
November 27, 2020
A wonderful life long friend!Just enjoy a very nice phone conversation a few weeks ago!Love to all the family and my sincere sympathy!
Shirley Verbanac
Friend
