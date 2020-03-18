|
|
Naomi Herrick
1932 ~ 2020
On Friday March 13th our beloved mother and Matriarch of the family Naomi Herrick passed away from natural causes. After almost 88 years she is now peacefully sitting in heaven with her arms around her two daughters Kim and Kit.
Naomi was born Naomi Ruth Neeb on June 1st, 1932 in Round Valley Idaho to Melvin and Macel Neeb. She was the youngest of three sisters and an adopted brother. She attended high school in Boise while living with her Grandmother during the school year and then returning to the Neeb Ranch in Smiths Ferry for the summers to work on the ranch and in the lodge(Cougar Mountain Lodge). At an early age she learned to drive a tractor, tend to the farm animals and shoot a gun. After graduating from Boise High in 1950 she attended the University of Idaho.
She married Jim Drobny in 1954 and gave birth to her first child, Chris. She later married the love of her life Gary Peterson and in 1957 gave birth to twin girls, Kim and Kit. The twins were quite a surprise because they had no idea there were two babies in there! Then to top it off their births were on different days. Kim was born just before midnight and Kit was born just after midnight! Then in 1960 the second son, Kurt, was born. The marriage eventually ended and Naomi later married her longtime friend Mel Herrick with whom she shared many memorable and fun years with until Mel's passing.
Naomi was the ultimate homemaker and mother. While she was the mother of 4 of her own, she "Mothered" many more. She had a pretty open door policy for anyone who needed a place to stay or just some motherly love. She took in many of our friends over the years, fed them, cut their hair, and was always willing to share her wisdom or just lend an ear to them.
She loved her family dearly and always did her best to make things as good as possible for us. While raising her four children she worked numerous jobs to make ends meet. Including working as a substitute teacher in the Cascade school system, which was a little challenging for us kids . . . she didn't cut us a lot of slack for our behavior at school. Thankfully, for us, her stint as a teacher was relatively short-lived and she moved on to work as a teller at the local mercantile store and grocery store in Cascade. After leaving Cascade she worked as a Pharmacy Tech for Rite Aid in Boise until she retired.
Naomi was one of the strongest women God ever put on earth. Even with the loss of both her daughters due to complications from diabetes and cancer, she held her head up and kept going strong until the very end. She passed with her family and caregivers at her side.
Naomi was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Macel Neeb, her sister JoAnn Cole, brother Jack Jones, her beloved daughters Kim Peterson and Kit Hill, along with her husbands Jim Drobny, Gary Peterson and Mel Herrick. She is survived by her sister Betty (Cecil) Nowland of Boise ID, son Chris (Tina) Drobny of Arizona City AZ, son Kurt (Heidi) Peterson of Park City UT, 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
There will not be any immediate services for Naomi. We will have a small service later this summer in Cascade for family and close friends.
We would like to extend a special thank you to all the caregivers at Grace Assisted Living and Memory Care Center and Treasure Valley Hospice for the absolutely wonderful and loving care and compassion you showed for our Mom. It is truly greatly appreciated. You all made her last days the best they could be.
In lieu of flowers, if anyone would like to make any contributions to the American Diabetes Association or the in Mom's name that would be great. Every day is a gift.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Naomi's memorial website at www.summersfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 18, 2020