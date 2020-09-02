Nathan " Nate" Bernard May1972 ~ 2020Nathan "Nate" Bernard May, 48 of Meridian, Idaho passed away at his home, August 23, 2020.Nate was born on January 1, 1972 in Biloxi Mississippi to Kali Ashford and Walt May.Nate graduated from DeVry University with an Engineering degree and later received a Bachelors Degree in Business from University of Phoenix. Nate was a Senior Equipment Engineer in the semi-conductor industry at Micron for most of his career. He Married Deneen May, on July 2, 2011, they shared many wonderful years traveling to beautiful places and creating lifelong memories.Nate had a passion for music, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at many different music venues. Nate's happy place was at his cabin in New Meadows, Idaho, where he created wonderful memories with his family and friends. He loved, fishing, dirt biking, mountain biking, camping and more.Nate was well traveled and knew no stranger, made friends of all walks of life wherever he went. He was always there to lend a hand when someone was in need and had a big heart. Nate was a bright, witty and loving man who will be cherished and missed by so many.Nate is survived by his wife Deneen May, his step sons Wyatt and Cody Wilson, his beloved dogs Jack and Eddy along with parents Kali Ashford of Lake Havasu City, AZ and Walt May of Orlando, FL. His brother Chael Ashford, sister Kara Ashford and grandmother Jo Mitchell. Various Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.Nate was laid to rest in Dillon, Montana where he grew up. Monday, August 3, 2020 at 3p.m. A Celebration of Life is forthcoming.In his memory, donations can be made to the Idaho Human Society,1300 S Bird Street Boise, Idaho 83709Arrangements are under the direction Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel. (208) 898-0642