Neil Albert Pierce

1933-2020

Neil Albert Pierce was born on June 30, 1933 in Boise, ID, the son of Albert and Barbara Pierce. He attended Collister Grade School, North Junior High, and Boise High School, graduating with the Class of 1951. In 1953 he enlisted in the Army and was trained as Army Infantry Rifleman, and then served in Korea. At the end of the Korean Conflict he was placed in a retraining center in Eta Jima, Japan and then went back to Korea as an equipment mechanic and later as a heavy equipment operator. For the last few months of service he was in Hunter Liggett Military Reservation running a "cat and can" building tank berms for gunnery practice.

Upon his return from service he was working as a farm hand when he met and married Caroline Downing. Thus began his longest career, as a father to three children. In 1958 he began working as a farm equipment mechanic for an Allis Chalmers dealership and then moved on to Detroit Diesel Allison dealership and then for Onan as a distributor. During this time his first marriage ended and he began a new chapter with Leona "Faye" Schuyler and her daughter. Faye succumbed to cancer in 1981. He then began repairing, remodeling, and building new single family dwellings and worked at this trade until retiring in 2000. He was joined in marriage to MaryEllen Friend Dotson who was with him until her passing in 2018. With this union came five step-daughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Walt Pierce (Jacque), his sister Kathy Rackett, and her daughter Shannon.

He is survived by his brother Joel Pierce and sister Patricia Blake; his children: Barbara Pierce Rodriguez (Flavio), Matthew Pierce, Debra Pierce Richardson (Butch); step-daughters and their children and grandchildren: Ramona Wallace, Shelley Stattner (Ray), Lori Dotson, Cherise Dotson, and Karma Malone(David) and numerous nieces and nephews. He leaves a legacy of 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren, all of whom cherished him.

He was a hardworking, faithful man who would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a wonderful teacher, confidant, shoulder to cry on. He was a great story teller and he loved to laugh almost as much as he loved his God. He will be missed. Graveside services to celebrate his wings will be June 30, 2020 at 11am at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd. in Boise.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store