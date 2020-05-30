Nelda Jean Jones

July 29, 1947 - May 27, 2020

Nelda Jean Jones, of Meridian, Idaho, succumbed to pancreatic cancer on May 27, 2020 at the age of 72; she was born in Newberg, Oregon, July 29, 1947.

In 1963, Nelda married and had three children; Sandra, Richard, and Jenniffer. Not too long into marriage and motherhood, Nelda discovered how to fulfill what she knew was her calling from a very young age; that of a caregiver. She obtained her nursing license in her early 20's and practiced for more than 40 years in both Oregon and Idaho. Nelda didn't simply provide medical assistance to her patients; she gave them her whole heart. As a lifetime caregiver, Nelda never passed on an opportunity to help people. She was known to buy groceries for people in need, food for the homeless, or taking the time to go to the movies with people, simply so they wouldn't be alone.

During her retirement years, Nelda decided to become adventurous by taking the opportunity to travel both internationally, to places like Fiji, and nationally, to several states including Florida and Hawaii. As a part of her adventures, she decided to take a few risks by going skydiving and participating in hot air ballooning. She was willing to try most anything and always had a smile on her face doing it.

Beyond her travels and adventures, Nelda's true loves were her three dogs, Pugsley, Chewy, and Chachi. She loved them and spoiled them rotten until her last days. On almost any given day, you would find Nelda and her puppies at the local dog park, where she made several dear friends.

Nelda is survived by her three children; her brothers, Ed and Richard; and her grandchildren, Ricky, Gavin, Olivia, Dylan, Kaitlyn, and Abby. She is preceded in death by her husband, Les; her sister, Sheron; her granddaughter, Devin, and her lifelong friend and step-mother, Janet.

At Nelda's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers and condolences, please consider a small donation to the animal rescue of your choice to align with her passion.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store