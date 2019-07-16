Nicolas "Nick" Sidney Winston Rose

1991 - 2019

Nicolas "Nick" Sidney Winston Rose of Boise, Idaho, went to be the Lord and his daughter Alliee Rose on June 30, 2019. Nick was born on June 4, 1991, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, to his parents Sid Rose and Beverly Miller. At age 4, he moved back to Idaho with his father and siblings, where he spent the rest of his days working and playing, loving his time in the outdoors.

Nick is survived by many: his grandmother Linda Rose, his father Sid Rose and his "other" mother Sue Rose, his natural mother Beverly Miller Peyton, siblings Christopher and Crystal Rose, stepsister and stepbrother Niki and Jordan Elings, his first wife Teresa Chestnut and his daughter Kaylee Rose, his last wife Jennifer Miller and his son Lane Warren Rose, and all of the people he had met and bonded with over the years.

Published in Idaho Statesman on July 16, 2019