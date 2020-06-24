Nila M. Morris
1935-2020
Nila Marie Morris was born in Burr Oak, Kansas on January 11, 1935 to Josh and Lela Lair. Their family moved to Boise, Idaho when Nila was 1 year old. She attended school at Garfield, Whitney, North Jr High, South Jr High, and graduated from Boise High School in 1953.
Nila met her lifelong love, Bob, while attending South Jr High during the 1948-1949 school year, and they started going steady on January 4th 1949. They were engaged in August of 1952 and the couple wed in the Boise First Nazarene Church December 17th, 1953.
Nila worked for Boise Cascade, American Linen, and First Interstate Bank, where she rose to the position of Vice President of Operations for the branch service center where her leadership was celebrated.
She retired in 1993 and spent her time enjoying her family, church, genealogy, remodeling, editing photographs, and finishing Bob's projects. She could often be found joyfully singing while she went about her day.
Nila passed away peacefully in her home on June 22, 2020 surrounded by family and solid in her faith.
She is greatly loved by all of her family and was blessed with 5 children, Randy Morris, Rocky Morris (Judy), Terry Morris, Stephaney Williamson (Larry), Sean Morris (Mary). 10 Grandchildren, Rocky Ray Morris, Lisa Marie Willey, Jacob Shawn Morris, Dustin Ellington, Bobbie Jean Johnson, Kathryn Lynn Thompson, Devyn D'Angelo Morris, Sean Michael Morris, Sydney Kayna Morris, and Levi Austin Williamson. 18 Great Grandchildren, Taylor Closson (22), Jordon Morgan (18), Owen Lincke (14), Zoey Morris (1), Kyle Willey (12), Kaleb (10), Keelee Willey (7), Christina Johnson (21), Bentley Johnson (8), Ryley Johnson (7), Raelyn Johnson (2), Auric Dopp (5), Harper Morris (8), Margot Morris (4), Miles Morris (1), Annie Ellington (1), Mia Morris (2), and Nash Morris (6 months). She is survived by sisters, Neva Janelle Marks, and Linda Kay Wolfe and brother, Allen Lair.
She was preceded in death by mother Lela F. Lair, father Josh Lair, and son Terry Morris.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday morning, June 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Whitney Baptist Church, 2309 West Dorian Street, Boise, ID 83705.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 24, 2020.