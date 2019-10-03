|
Noreen Eleanor Francis Patterson
September 23, 1935 to September 26, 2019
Our loving Mother, devoted Wife and sweet grandmother and very happy Great Grandmother passed away on September 26, 2019 after a heroic struggle with cancer. Noreen spent the day surrounded by family, holding hands and making sure that we all knew what to do, that Dad would be taken care of and mostly that we knew how much she loved us all. Noreen so loved and enjoyed family gatherings and nature. She enjoyed traveling, driving in the mountains, camping, fishing, spending time at the Oregon coast, gardening, planting her flowers, and always making sure Dad had his Tomatoes. Her family was everything to her and always her focus point. Her grandchildren felt very blessed to have her for a grandma. She loved and was loved by many. Noreen Eleanor Francis was born in Emmett Idaho to Minnie & Merlin Francis on September 23, 1935. Years fly by and soon she found her a Swabbie, of the United States Navy, Donald Patterson and they were married on June 2, 1954 raising 6 children together. She is survived by her children Robert & (Micki) Patterson, Laurie Patterson, Cindy Tucker and Dwayne & (Kari) Patterson; grandchildren, Melinda & (Jeremy) Cross, Scott & (Heidi) Patterson, Earl Tony Root, Sharla Root, Amelia & (Lorrin) Riley and Tawnya & (Patrick) Dickerson; 12 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson and very close cousins Rose Hurd and her family. Noreen was proceeded in death by her parents, Minnie Amelia & Kris Koursland, Merlin Francis, Uncle Calder Gants, a brother Merlin (Bud) Francis, sister Nellie Downend, two daughters; Peggy Shuck & Cheri Patterson, 2 granddaughters; Nicole Patterson & Wendy Patterson, and a great grandson; Max Riley, Very close cousins Marlee Johnson and Charles Ray Starr. Along with several dogs and cats they loved deeply.
Thomason Funeral Service will be handling all the arrangements with a graveside service on Friday, October 4th 2019 at 1 p.m.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 3, 2019