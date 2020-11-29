1/1
Norma A. Clapp
1944 - 2020

Norma A. Clapp
September 1, 1944 - November 18, 2020
Payette, Idaho - Norma Alice (Baker) Clapp, age 76, left us Wednesday, Nov. 18th at home. A virtual Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Dec. 5th, at 2:00 pm. For details or the meeting link, contact the immediate family or Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. To read the full obituary go to www.shafferjensen.com.
She is survived by two sisters, Rosetta of Boise and Nelcie of Payette; her four children, Chuck of Prineville, Oregon, Ginny of Caldwell, Andy of Payette and Nancy of Payette; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel
112 N 9th Street
Payette, ID 83661
2086423333
