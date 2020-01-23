|
Norma Dee Madsen Walker
1927 ~ 2020
Norma Dee Madsen Walker was born July 30, 1927, to Hyrum and Elsie Marie Madsen in Salt Lake City, Utah. She passed through the veil on January 20, 2020, of natural causes at the age of 92 at St Luke's Hospital in Meridian, Idaho. Her passing was so peaceful that her daughter who was sleeping in her room beside her wasn't even awakened.
Norma Dee grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah, on 5th West. She attended Salt Lake schools and West High. She was a candy striper throughout her high school years, as she loved attending to the needs of others. She graduated from West High and then went into the work field where she met her future husband Bernard Orson Walker. They were married not long after at the Salt Lake City courthouse by a Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on their 20th wedding anniversary.
While living in SLC, they had a son, Steven Bernard Walker. After a few years, they moved to Vallejo, California, where they had a daughter, Wyndee Christene Walker. She has also lived with her sweetheart and children in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Napa, California. After her children were grown, she continued to live in Napa and then moved to Provo, Utah, when her Benny wanted to finish his college education. She has also lived in Kaysville, Utah, and Boise, Idaho.
Norma Dee and Benny loved to square dance and spent many years teaching others, Benny as a caller and Norma Dee as his "taw." She also enjoyed other activities such as swimming, camping, traveling, attending jazz venues, hostessing parties, watching "Dancing with the Stars" and having visits from family and friends.
She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding various callings such as Relief Society Presidency, Young Women's teacher, Primary teacher and her favorite, "greeter," for 27 years and 7 Bishops. Norma Dee was a wonderful example of Christ-like love, physically attending to the love of her life for many years because of ill health. She never knew a stranger, treating everyone she met like family. She was and will forever be loved by many.
Norma Dee is survived by her daughter Wyndee Ball, grandchildren Tifanee Smart of Hawaii and Amber Baker and Kurtis Wayne-Walker Ball, both of Meridian, Idaho, and their spouses. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Jason James (JJ) , Natalee, Alegra, and Scarlett Smart of Hawaii, Olivia, Rhiannon, Felicity and Karis Ball, and Bastian and Aria Baker, all of Meridian, Idaho. She is also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son as well as her ten siblings.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5501 N. Meridian Rd., Meridian, with a viewing from 10:00-10:45am before the service. Interment will be follow the funeral service at Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Rd., Boise.
In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the , 350 N 9th St. #404, Boise, ID 83702.
Tributes may be left on the Relyea Funeral Chapel website, www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
"Norma Dee, I love you." "I know, Benny and I love you too."
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 23, 2020