Norma Jean Auth

1928-2020

Thoughtful, generous, and kind are words people would use to describe Norma Jean Auth, who passed away, peacefully, on July 9, 2020. Norma was born on June 11, 1928, in Normal, Illinois, the middle daughter of Frances Pauline and Lyle Hill. An enthusiastic student, she loved school, was an excellent student, and took pride in her work on the school newspaper. On July 15, 1950, she married Robert Auth, and in 1959, they moved to Boise where Robert worked for the Boise School District. They divorced in 1976.

Norma spent her working life, in Boise, as an administrative assistant, at the Idaho Department of Employment. The years following her retirement were especially golden ones for Norma. She enjoyed spending winters in Hawaii, traveling abroad, and around the United States. Norma was an enthusiastic and fun travel companion, and many of her adventures included her family. She enjoyed numerous cruises and was up for anything, as long as family was there too. Two of her favorite vacation places were the Oregon Coast and Jackson Lake Lodge. A family trip to Jackson Hole, on her 80th birthday, found her hiking in the Tetons. She spent many enjoyable visits in Yellow Pine, Idaho, where her daughters and sons-in-law own cabins. She was a trooper, in her 80's, stacking wood, raking pine needles, ATV riding, and joining in all the mountain activities her family loves. A BSU fan, she enjoyed many campfires, listening to games, with immediate family and friends, including her special nephew, Marc Auth, his partner, Kathi Denton, and son-in-law John's mother, Marge Schreiner. She loved animals and delighted in watching all creatures, great and small: whales, bears, deer, hummingbirds, and chipmunks, she enjoyed them all.

For the three years, prior to her passing and as her health began to fail, she resided at Plantation Place, where, once again, she joined in all activities, making sandwiches for City Lights, enjoying concerts, playing games, and becoming a part of Plantation Place's very special family.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Dr. Ken Hill of Boise. She is survived by her sister, Joan Davis of Boise, her daughters, Chris Niebrand (Gary), Connie Auth (Leighanne Ridge), Cindy Schreiner (John) and her grandchildren, Lindsay Agalsoff of Auburn, California, Nick Schreiner of Weiser, and Bailey Eckert of Portland, Oregon. She is also survived by her sister's daughter, Diane Fullmer, as well as other nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Bowman Funeral Directors and the family and staff at Plantation Place for their extraordinary love and care. At Norma's request, a family celebration of life will take place at a later date.



