|
|
Norma Jean Sweeney
1939-2020
Norma was 80 years old, she lived in Boise Idaho for the last 35+ years.
She passed April 11th at the SLC Burn Center, do to injuries from her house fire.
She is survived by her older brother Carter Franklin of Arizona, 3 Daughters and a son in law of Boise. Sena and Tim Banks, Sheila Sweeney and Deana Stackle. She also had 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. All are from the Boise area.
She will be cremated in SLC and brought home to rest with her Loved one Dennis Johnson. She will be missed dearly.
"Lord Rest Her Soul"
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 14, 2020