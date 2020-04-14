Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Sweeney


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean Sweeney Obituary
Norma Jean Sweeney
1939-2020
Norma was 80 years old, she lived in Boise Idaho for the last 35+ years.
She passed April 11th at the SLC Burn Center, do to injuries from her house fire.
She is survived by her older brother Carter Franklin of Arizona, 3 Daughters and a son in law of Boise. Sena and Tim Banks, Sheila Sweeney and Deana Stackle. She also had 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. All are from the Boise area.
She will be cremated in SLC and brought home to rest with her Loved one Dennis Johnson. She will be missed dearly.
"Lord Rest Her Soul"
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -