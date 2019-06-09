Norma Carol Smith Mätter

1923 - 2019

Norma Carol Smith Mätter, 95, of Boise, passed away May 31, 2019. A private graveside service will be officiated by Father David Wettstein, with a celebratory memorial to take place at a later date.

On December 22, 1923, as the story goes, Norma's father rode his horse through a blizzard in Picabo, Idaho to fetch the doctor. Norma Carol Smith was born on that day to the proud parents of Mark and Esther Smith. The family moved to Kuna, Idaho where Norma attended school, graduating from Kuna High School in 1942. On July 10, 1943, she married her beloved husband Bill. Together they had two children, Nancy and Bill Jr., and celebrated 50 years of adventures before Bill's passing in 1994.

Norma grew beautiful flowers in her yard, and she loved to cook and bake (oh, those pies!) She was fascinated by astronomy, loved music, enjoyed golfing, crocheting and gardening, and late in life became a master at coloring.

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church was an important part of Norma's life and she was an active member, serving in several capacities. Her field of work as a bookkeeper was put to good use at the church and at other organizations she was affiliated with. Norma was also an active participant in PEO Chapter BZ, and the Daughters of the Nile.

Norma loved her family deeply. We are all so grateful for her 95 years on earth. Survivors include her daughter Nancy Lute, son Bill and his wife Rena, grandson Colby and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members. Norma was preceded in death by her husband Bill, brother Jack, her parents, many relatives and friends, and her much loved fur pals, Billy Whiskers, Trixie, Heidi and Meaghan. A special thank you to Mryna at Touchmark, the staff and caregivers at Grace on State, and Keystone Hospice. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church or .