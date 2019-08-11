Home

Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery,
10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd.
Boise, ID
Norman Eugene DeVries


1934 - 2019
Norman E. DeVries
1934 - 2019
Norman Eugene DeVries, 84, of Nampa, passed away at a Boise hospital on Friday, May 17, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd. in Boise with military honors by members of the Idaho Army National Guard. All are welcome to attend. Services are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. – 208-442-8171. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Norman was born November 2, 1934 in Nampa to Mark Sr and Margaret (Summers) DeVries. He graduated from Nampa High School in 1952 and married Marilyn Hiner in August 1961. Norm lived in Portland OR for about 25 years, working in sales, transportation and construction, before moving back to Nampa where he resided until his death.
Norman is survived by his daughter, Cari, of Portland OR; brother, Mark DeVries and family, of Exeter NH; sister-in-law, Sharon DeVries and family, Sutherlin OR; 'the kids', Rob and Karren Harms, of Nampa; and his companion, Joyce Roling, Nampa. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rich DeVries.
The family suggest that memorial contributions be made to Metro Community Services, 4307 Skyway Dr., Caldwell, Idaho 83605.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 11, 2019
