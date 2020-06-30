Norman Stanley Hall

Age 79

Norm departed to be with the Lord June 24th, 2020 at home with his family and friends in Caldwell, ID after a courageous battle with cancer.

Norman was born on May 9th 1941 in Hood River Oregon to Clyde Willard Hall and Eileen Virginia (Monaghan) Hall. He graduated from Wy'East High School in 1959. Right after high school he started his first job at Dee Hardboard Plant. a few years later he decided to become a barber. He graduated at the top of his class. Barbering was short lived because of the hippie era. He went back to Dee a few years later and remained for over twenty years. After the Mill closed down he decided to move his family to Idaho. He was a forklift driver for years. Towards the end of his life he worked at Greenleaf Friends Academy. He retired after six years because of his illness. He was such a blessing to everyone there. They said he could fix anything. He ministered God's Word every chance he got. He was a true man of God.

Norman loved spending time in the Word and fellowshipping with other believers. He has touched so many lives because of his love for Jesus Christ. Setting others free was his passion. Besides spending time with family and friends he loved hunting with his son Todd Hall. They would prepare weeks or even months ahead. Life will never be the same.

He was happily married to Angela Helaine (Bradley) Hall who was his life parter and best friend for over twenty years. Norm adopted her two boys Tobian and Keelan and had two children of their own Briahna Hall and Michael.

His former wife JoAnn Portner Hall was killed in a tragic care accident leaving 2 children behind Todd Hall and Pam Ridnour and 5 grandchildren Stephany, Andrea, Joshua, Naomi and Eric.

Norm is survived by his wife and six kids, Todd, Pam (Duan), Briahna (Dylan), Tobian, Keelan, Michael, sister Patrica(Howard),four grandchildren Steph, Andrea, Josh, Naomi and numerous others. He will be dearly missed by everyone!

He Preceded death by his parents, Clyde and Eileen, his brother Terry and grandson Eric.



