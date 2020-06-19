Nuel L Howard1934 - 2020Nuel L Howard, age 85, died of natural causes June 17, 2020. Nuel was born October 31, 1934, in Ashton, ID, to parents Loy R Howard and Leda Olive Howard (McGavin). Nuel served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955, and rose to the rank of corporal. Nuel graduated from the Idaho State Vocational Diesel Mechanics Program. He retired from Western States Equipment as vice president of product support.Nuel married the love of his life, Lola Marlene Everett, on Feb. 1, 1957, and they were inseparable for 63 years. Earlier in his life, he was an avid hunter. One thing about Nuel is he loved to do very physical activities, but he liked to make them as easy as possible, so… he bought horses. Someone has to do all the heavy lifting.The love of fishing was just a given. From the time he could walk, you could find him wandering the fields and canal banks with a fishing pole in his hand. When his daughter, Kara Doty, moved to Alaska, all his prayers had been answered. He bought a boat to take and leave in Alaska so that when he came to visit he had a way to go fishing… again, making his activities easier.Nuel loved his family and loved having them around him. Even when the "little beasties," as he called them, converged on him as the locusts of Egypt and all the parents were worn out, Nuel watched, teased, counseled, and loved each and every one of them. As the grandkids got older, Nuel received many calls asking for counsel and advice, which he gave freely.Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was his life. He served as a Bishop, on the High Council, in a Stake Presidency, and he and Marlene served two missions.In his latter years, Boise State Football dominated his interests. He started watching BSU football reruns in the summer in preparation for the day football began.Survivors include his wife Marlene Howard; children Jay Howard, Brett Howard, and Kara Doty; 19 Grandchildren; and 47 Great-Grandchildren… and counting.Nuel is preceded in death by his daughters Leslie Schiffman and Amy Breeden.There will be an Open House BSU Tailgate Party (wear your colors!) at the Howard residence, 2552 S. Abaco Way, Meridian, on Sat., June 20, from 12:00-3:00pm, to celebrate an amazing man.