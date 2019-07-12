Oliver Dean Storkan

July 11, 1936 - March 21, 2019

Oliver Dean Storkan, "Bud" as his friends and family knew him, died at home in Star Idaho at the age of 82 on March 21, 2019 from complications associated with Lewy Body Dementia.

Bud was born July 11, 1936 in Los Angeles California and became an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, fishing and hunting. He grew tired of the chaos in Los Angeles and, with family in tow, moved to Idaho in 1973 after an RV Vacation with friends opened his eyes to "God's Country".

Bud was a caring husband of 60 years to the love of his life Carol. He was dedicated family man and found great joy from his children and grandchildren, making sure to be a consistent presence at their sporting and academic pursuits. Bud was an animal lover and had a four-legged companion close, always a German Shephard. His most recent companion "Gunner" passed in June of 2018. He was a very friendly caring man with a quick whit and a gift of gab who will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Bud is preceded by his father Oliver Storkan, mother Marjorie Gaywant, and brother Gene Curtis.

Bud is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Storkan, son Jeff Storkan, daughter-in-law Lisa, daughter Jill, son-in-law Brandt. Charters, and four grandchildren, Bradley Charters, Stephanie and husband Eli Bott , Jake Charters and Brady Storkan.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the residence of Oliver and Carol Storkan on July 13, 2019 between 2-6pm. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 12, 2019