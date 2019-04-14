Oradell Friedrich Baslee

1922 - 2019

Oradell Friedrich Baslee was born March 4, 1922 near Woolridge, Missouri; the 5th of Jacob and Susie Friedrich's 10 children.

She married Paul Baslee when she was 17 and they would remain married for 54 years. Often when Paul would have to leave Oradell and their children for long stints to go find work, he would write love letters to Oradell while he was away.

Oradell herself went back to school to earn her GED and retired from hospital work in 1982.

She gave her heart to God at age 19 and never wavered from that path the rest of her life. She was a friend to everyone, carried an enduring sense of humor, and is fondly remembered for obsessively disinfecting the phones as the church receptionist and for boldly sharing about Jesus with anyone she met.

Although her house was small, her heart was big, and she and Paul often hosted the most wonderful family reunions. One of Oradell's favorite things in life was being a grandma to her 26 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Oradell went to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep on January 28, 2019 at 6:45 AM while living in Lake Placid, Florida. She is survived by her children, A. Dale Baslee, Dempsey Baslee, Venda Horne and Christina Reed, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved her deeply.

A service to celebrate Oradell's life will be held at 10 AM on Good Friday, April 19th, at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, 5400 Fairview Ave., Boise, Idaho. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 14, 2019