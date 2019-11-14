|
|
Orbra Alonzo White
1920 ~ 2019
Orbra Alonzo White, 98, passed away peacefully at his home of 70 years in Payette on November 12 with his four children by his side.
Dad was born on December 10, 1920 in Oasis, Missouri to Fred and Betty White. The family then moved to Harper, Oregon. It was there that he met the love of his life, Emma Hanna. They were married July 31, 1941. They lived in Riverside Oregon, then Alabama and finally settling in Payette Idaho.
Dad served in the U.S. Army during World War II, at which time his son Bill was born. He was honorably discharged with a Purple Heart in 1946.
Dad was a master auto body man until his retirement. There was never anything we asked Dad to do that he could not or would not do for his family. His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandkids.
Dad is survived and will be greatly missed by his children, Bill (Joann) White, Payette. Ron (Susan) White, Donna (Doug) Torrey and Deb (Bill) Faure all of Boise. 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Brothers Jim and Gene White. He was preceded in death by his wife Emma, 3 grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, 5 brothers and 4 sisters.
A special thanks to his wonderful caregivers. Memorial contributions can be made to Payette Senior Center, Meals on Wheels program.
Graveside services will be held November 18 at 1:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Payette.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 14, 2019