Krajnik, Orveta Lee, 92, of Nampa, passed away at her home on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. There will be a viewing and visitation at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. on Sunday evening, Dec. 1, 2019 from 5 - 7 PM. A private burial will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. A Celebration of Orveta's life will be held at 1 PM on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the Lakeview Bible Church, 1010 W. Greenhurst Rd. An online guest book and the complete obituary may found at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 23, 2019