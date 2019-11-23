Home

Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakeview Bible Church
1010 W. Greenhurst Rd
View Map
Orveta Lee Krajnik

Orveta Lee Krajnik Obituary
Krajnik, Orveta Lee, 92, of Nampa, passed away at her home on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. There will be a viewing and visitation at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. on Sunday evening, Dec. 1, 2019 from 5 - 7 PM. A private burial will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. A Celebration of Orveta's life will be held at 1 PM on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the Lakeview Bible Church, 1010 W. Greenhurst Rd. An online guest book and the complete obituary may found at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 23, 2019
