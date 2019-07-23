Orville Alvin Cole

Orville Alvin Cole of Meridian, Idaho passed away at the age of 95 on July 18, 2019 in Idaho Falls, Idaho surrounded by his family. Orville was born in Tekoa, Washington to Theodore Eugene Cole and Eunice L. Cole (West). He was raised in Medimont, Idaho until he was 13, moved to The Dalles, Oregon and graduated from high school there in 1943. He entered the service and was a World War II veteran. He was honorably discharged after two and one-half years of service in the South Pacific. After the war, Orville married Wanda Rawlings in Boise, Idaho on June 21, 1948. Together they raised three children. The majority of their married life was spent in Twin Falls and Meridian, Idaho. A grand time was had in 1998 as the couple celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary. There were many happy years to follow, and they celebrated 71 years of marriage together this year. Their love and respect for one another was still obvious to all.

Orville worked for Pacific Trailways, as a driver, for 38 years driving over three million miles accident free. Orville started a second career as a small engine repair technician after he went to Boise State University and graduated from their tech school in 1985.

Orville spent his spare time wood working, tinkering with engines, traveling, and gardening. Those around him enjoyed his storytelling, teasing, grilling, and homemade ice cream. His children's childhood memories include spending summers at scout camp when he was scout master, playing baseball with him as coach, and building and racing pinewood derby cars. They also remember lovingly made pieces of furniture, clocks, jewelry boxes, and toys. He was always supportive of his children and was always there for them.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda, by his children: Teresa Wenzel (Bill), Tom Cole (Sherril), and Duane Cole, four grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.

Orville is preceded in death by his parents, brothers (Gerald Cole and Robert Cole), and grandsons (Lee Bowen and Christopher Bowen).

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 25, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, in Boise. An Open House will be held immediately after the service at the family home of Orville and Wanda in Meridian. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 23, 2019