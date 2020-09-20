Rogers, Oscar, 90, of Boise died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence. A celebration of his life will be on Thursday September 24th at Julius Kleiner Memorial Park from noon to 2pm. Please visit summersfuneral.com to read his full obituary and to leave memories and condolences for the family.
Sincere condolences to the family of Oscar Rogers. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage as you mourn the loss of your loved one. (Matthew 5:4)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
September 15, 2020
Dave Stanger
Friend
