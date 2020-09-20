1/
Oscar Rogers
Rogers, Oscar, 90, of Boise died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence. A celebration of his life will be on Thursday September 24th at Julius Kleiner Memorial Park from noon to 2pm. Please visit summersfuneral.com to read his full obituary and to leave memories and condolences for the family.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Julius Kleiner Memorial Park
September 17, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Oscar Rogers. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage as you mourn the loss of your loved one. (Matthew 5:4)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
September 15, 2020
Dave Stanger
Friend
