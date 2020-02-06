Home

Rost Funeral Home - McMurtrey Chapel
500 No. 18th East
Mountain Home, ID 83647
(208) 587-0612
Page Ann Borgholthaus

Page Ann Borgholthaus Obituary
Borgholthaus, Page Ann, age 82, of Mountain Home, passed away on January 22, 2020, at her home following an illness. A viewing will be held from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel. On Saturday, February 1, 2020, a viewing will be held from 10:00am to 10:45am, funeral services begin at 11:00am at the Mountain Home Idaho Stake Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 790 S Haskett, in Mtn Home and burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 6, 2020
