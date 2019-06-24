Home

Rost Funeral Home - McMurtrey Chapel
500 No. 18th East
Mountain Home, ID 83647
(208) 587-0612
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Michaels
Boise, ID
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Bergh Family farm
10542 Old Hwy 30
Mountain Home, ID
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St James Episcopal Church
Mountain Home, ID
View Map
Palmer Alfred Bergh Obituary
Palmer "P.A." Bergh
1934-2019
Palmer Alfred "PA" Bergh, passed away on June 10, 2019, at his home. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A memorial service at St James Episcopal Church, in Mountain Home will be held at 10:00AM. A memorial service at St. Michaels in Boise will be held at 2:00 PM and a final Celebration of Life with military honors will be held at the Bergh Family farm, located at 10542 Old Hwy 30, in Mountain Home will be held at 6:00 PM. Cremation was under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel. See full obit at Rostfuneral.com or Mountainhomenews.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 24, 2019
