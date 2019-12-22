|
Pamela Reed Carlin
1944 - 2019
Pamela Reed Carlin of Meridian, ID passed away at home on December 14, 2019 after a brief illness.
Pam, born in Vincennes, IN, in 1944, was the daughter of Robert Owen and Aretta DeBaun. Pam moved from Indiana to Texas where she met her first husband Kenneth and had two children. Pam later moved to California where she met her second husband Mick. Pam earned her college degree and worked in the accounting department for Ampex in Redwood City until her retirement. Pam enjoyed opera music, animals, and reading, especially about Egyptian history. Pam was a gentle soul who did not judge others, always embracing different cultures and respecting other beliefs. Pam was well liked by all who knew her and loved by her family. Pam was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, cousin, niece and aunt. Pam is preceded in death by her late husband Mick, her sister Chris, her mother Aretta and father Robert. Pam is survived by her children, Karen, Charles and Larry; her brother's Robert and Roger; her aunt Phyllis and many cousins, nieces, nephews. An intimate celebration of life will be held on January 4, 2020, please contact the family for further information.
Remembrances may be left for the family on Pamela's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 22, 2019