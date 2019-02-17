Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church 1500 E Wright St, Boise , ID View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Pamela Madarieta Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pamela Marie Madarieta

June 29, 1952 - December 7, 2018

Pamela Marie Briggs Madarieta was born in 1952, in Pocatello, Idaho to Rolla and Ardis Briggs. The family moved to Salmon, Idaho when she was five and at age eleven the family moved to The Selway Bitteroot Wilderness Area. She and her siblings attended school in Pocatello until her senior year when the family moved to Boise. She is a graduate of Boise High School. After graduation Pamn lived in California, Germany and moved back to Boise until she moved to Garden Valley in 1987.

In 1996 She began working for Boise County Community Justice Department as Community Service Director for Juveniles and Adults, continued writing grants and teaching peer mediation and conflict management to juveniles in both Ada and Boise Counties, and developed "Settlement Day" for both the Valley and Boise County court systems. Pamn worked for 20 years for Idaho 4th District Court where she implemented the Mediation Services Department in Ada County, serving Boise and Valley Counties as well as setting the standards for other districts throughout Idaho. When she retired Pamn continued teaching mediation classes for professional mediators, attorneys, educators and counselors.

Pamn is the former Mayor for the City of Crouch, serving a five year term and Past President of the Idaho Mediation Association where she was named "Idaho Peacemaker of the Year" in 2013. She was secretary of The Treasure Valley Community Mediation Center and served on two Idaho Supreme Court

committees (Idaho Uniform Mediation Act & Criminal Mediation Policy). She was a 2004 legislative intern (Human Trafficking Committee) and volunteer for St. Mary's Food Bank. Her life-long love of the Idaho outdoors led to her "addictive" love of gardening, led to several job opportunities in the greenhouses in Garden Valley and carried her through her demise. This year's garden was the best ever she claimed as she hosted her year-end "Pot Garden Party" this fall. All of her garden in pots, she, with the help of gardening friends, split up the plants and pots sending them to new homes with friends and harvested seed for their future gardens.

Pamn was preceded in death by her parents, Rolla and Ardis Briggs, and her brother Larry Briggs. She is survived by her two daughters Krista Christensen (Jeffery) and Brandi Eller-Stirm (Ryan) of Horseshoe Bend; her four grandchildren and one great granddaughter; her sisters Debra Sue Harrington (John) of Garden Valley and Frieda Stevens (Jeff) of Idaho City and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pamn would like to bless the angels that helped her in her battle with cancer, especially Renee Anchustegui and Eryn Dudley. In lieu of flowers she has requested that donations be sent to the Saint Mary's Food Bank, 3890 W State St, Boise, ID 83703. A celebration of life will be held April 27, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 1500 E Wright St, Boise 83706.