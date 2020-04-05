|
Pamela Mariko Stanley
1950-2020
Pamela Mariko Stanley, 69, passed away in the comfort of her home in Nampa, Idaho on March 25, 2020 from complications of liver disease.
She was born in Fukuoka, Japan on June 14th, 1950 to Johnnie & Yoshiko (Joyce) Richard. After her father's service time was completed they came back to the states in 1952 to the family farm in Parma, Idaho. There she grew up with her two sisters and her brother along with her grandparents. After she graduated from Parma High School in 1968 she graduated from Links business school in Boise, Idaho.
Professionally she worked at Ore-Ida in Ontario, Oregon for 3 years until she started her 34 year career with the state of Idaho retiring in 2007. After a short retirement she went to work for St. Luke's for another 5 years before retiring once again and enjoying full time retirement with her twin grandsons.
Pam met and married her current husband Al Stanley while working at the State of Idaho transportation department in 1979. They lived in Boise for 37 years before moving to Nampa in 2017 to be close to her daughter and grandsons who she truly cherished.
During her 69 years Pam touched so many hearts and lives with her laughter, joy and selfless giving. Her love of cooking and baking made her famous with friends, family and even school teachers. She truly was the life of any party with her exuberant personality, infectious laughter and a smile that would light up a room. She will be deeply missed by so many.
She is survived by her husband Al, her daughter Michelle (Thomas) and two grandsons, Tucker and Jackson of Nampa, sisters, Zelma of Nampa, Idaho, Yvonne (Steve) of Boise, Idaho and brother Mike (Vickey) of Parma, Idaho along with numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her mother and father Yoshiko & Johnnie Richard.
Pam was cremated at All Valley Cremation and a memorial service will be held at a later date this summer.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020