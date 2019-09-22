Home

Pamela Northup

Pamela Northup Obituary
Pamela Jean Northup
Dec. 1,1953-Sept.17, 2019
Passed away Tuesday morning with family at her side Born December 1, 1953 to Paul and Alice Northup in Kansas City, MO. Pamela was a lover of life and lived it to the fullest her way. She loved everything in nature and the principles of Native American culture.
As a Christian she had love and faith in our Lord and was thankful for his blessing everyday. She will be missed.
She is survived by her 2 children, son and daughter-in-law Andy & Erin Shipman and their 7 children. Her daughter and son-in-law Celia & Dave Bittiker and their 3 children. As well as her siblings, Evelyn Hurlbut, Paul E. Northup, Patricia Owens, Sam Northup, Rick Northup and sister-in-law Dora Northup, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Paul & Alice Northup, Sister and brother-in-law Marty & Bob Crandall, as well as nephews and cousins.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019
