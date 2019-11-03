|
Pamela Winans Lodal
62
Pamela Ruth Winans was born on Nov. 28, 1956 at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu to Leonard and Barbara Winans. That location and timing dictated that her birth certificate read "territory of Hawaii". She was the oldest of four children (Dave, Mark and Mike followed her) to Barb and Len. She died on Oct. 31, 2019 from complications related to the head and neck cancer that she had been battling since 2015.
On May 31, 1980, she married John Lodal in Skokie, Illinois. They soon moved west to Boise after both had received degrees from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Pam earned a Masters degree in Social Work and this led her to jobs with Planned Parenthood and Family Advocates and United Cerebral Palsy. In 1985, she and John started their family. Their son Geoff was born on April 10, 1986 and their daughter Jessica was born on January 4, 1989.
The family had many adventures together including a foreign posting in Penang, Malaysia in 1996. Pam was visited in SE Asia by friends and her parents during this time and was also part of the movie Paradise Road about English women in Singapore during WWII. She and John were avid travelers and visited many corners of the globe together including the Galapagos, French Polynesia, China, Africa, Chile, and most recently, New Zealand. Pam had numerous service engagements that she pursued. These included work with Rotary Youth Exchange, PEO Chapter CG, Friendship Feast, CROP Walk, and projects related to her advocacy for other laryngectomees and her friends and colleagues at As Bill Sees It.
Pam was a beautiful human being and improved the lives of others around her on a consistent basis. She is survived by her husband John and their son Geoff and daughter Jessica, her daughter in law Christine and son in law Chris, and her grandchildren Rylie, Addie, and Noah. She fought a valiant battle against this cancer and she projected strength and courage and compassion for others while she was doing this. She left a legacy of love and service and she will be sorely missed by all of those that came to know her.
Information on a Celebration of Life service for Pam will be posted on her Caring Bridge site. That link is as follows: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/pamsnewvoice/journal . You can also access this site by going to Caringbridge.org and searching for "Pam's New Voice". Her journey and battle with cancer are documented in the "Journal" portion of the site if you wish to learn more.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to UMCOR, the United Methodist Committee on Relief ( https://advance.umcor.org/ ) can be made in Pam's name.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019