Parley Devon Powell

1926 ~ 2019

Parley DeVon Powell, 92, Meridian, Idaho, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family.

He was born September 1, 1926 at Albion, Idaho, the son of Richard Parley and Luta Vilate Ashby Powell. He graduated from Albion High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy July 25, 1944 and was honorably discharged July 17, 1946.

He married Irene Agnes Chapman on Nov. 28, 1954 and they celebrated their 64th anniversary in 2018.

In addition to family, DeVon loved bowling, golfing, fishing, hunting, camping, and the Powell Family Reunion which always included lots of fishing at Lake Cleveland in southern Idaho. He was named to the Idaho Bowling Hall of Fame in February 22, 1992. He was proud of his carefully tended and prolific vegetable gardens every year. He was a fan of Boise State University sports and enjoyed having coffee and playing pool with friends. He had been a member of the Elks Club in Boise. He retired from the Nagel Beverage Company in March 1, 1989 after 38 years of employment. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2000.

DeVon was preceded in death by his father and mother; sisters, Zelda (Ed) Sater, Bonita (Kay) Spiers, Margaret Powell; brothers-in-law, Nyle Mallory and Owen Fairchild.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Irene Powell; daughters, Mary Paige (Jay Edler) Summer, Kary Dea (Rick) Miller, Shannon Marie (Gary deBlaquiere) McGlashan; sons, Allen Brett Powell, John DeVon Powell, Steven Jay (Wendy) Powell; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Fontella Mallory, Carol Fairchild and a brother John Kay (Verlene) Powell.

Public veteran services will be held Friday, March 1 at 2 p.m. at Summers Funeral Homes, 3629 E Ustick Rd., Meridian, ID 83646.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in DeVon's name be sent to Idaho Special Olympics, a charity close to their hearts at www.specialolympics.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared with DeVon's family on his memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary