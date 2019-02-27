Particia Ann Goldade

1933 ~ 2019

Patricia Ann Goldade (Pat) was born on November 24th 1933, in Walla Walla, Washington. She passed peacefully at St. Luke's, Meridian, Idaho on February 20th, 2019, after a brief stay.

Pat, or more commonly: Patty Ann, Granny, or Grandma, was one of the kindest and sweetest souls this world has ever known. She dedicated her life to her faith, her family, and her friends. It is in no way an exaggeration to say she was well-liked by everyone that was blessed with the opportunity to meet her. With her passing, she has left only love, joy, and tender memories behind.

Pat was a devout Catholic and was always seeking ways to strengthen her belief in God. She became interested in the Oblate Program at St. Gertrude's Monastery in the early 1990's and become an Oblate on 06/25/1995. She believed deeply in the monastic way of practicing and living by the principles of the Benedictine Sisters. Pat looked forward to the pilgrimages she made to the Monastery many times a year to spend time with men and women of equal devotion from all religious denominations.

Pat married her high school sweetheart, Ed, in 1954. They shared 59 years together until Ed passed in 2013. Pat and Ed raised their eight children in a house full of love and laughter. The eight T's were Tina, Tim, Tami, Teri, Todd, Traci, Toni and Tricia. She was a nurturing force for her offspring and their children as well.

Her love of family, tradition, and celebration extended late into her life, with Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas all becoming "can't miss" events for her family and close friends. Her warm and jovial spirit could be felt throughout any space she passed, and she always took the time to ensure everyone was enjoying themselves, all the way down to the youngest attendees. In addition to being a wonderful hostess, her skill at baking delicious cookies, pies, and entrees to feed the large crowds was always greatly appreciated.

It's no surprise that their home of 28 years in Boise was home base of operations for the Goldade family. In many ways, she became the center point around which the lives of her children revolved: keeping a large majority of them local to the Boise area for a great deal of their lives.

In her final years, she brought her warm and social aura with her into the Grace Assisted Living Community, and was cherished by residents and staff alike. One simply needed to look at the facility's guestbook to see how popular she was in her new home.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ed (2013) and son Tim (2018), and is survived by her seven remaining children, as well as her many grandchildren.

A viewing will be held this Friday, March 1, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, Boise, with a Rosary Vigil to follow.

A funeral Mass will take place Saturday, March 2nd, at 2:00 p.m. A joyful Celebration of Life will follow at the Stonehouse (next to the Ram in Boise).