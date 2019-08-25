|
|
Patricia Mae Bell "Pat"
May 18th, 1930 - August 3rd, 2019
Pat Bell passed away of natural causes August 3rd at Saint Luke's Meridian. There will be a small family ceremony to spread her ashes in the place she loved most. In lieu of cards and flowers, Pat's request was that donations be made in her name to .
Pat Bell was born in Boise during the depression era and grew up on a farm off 5 mile rd. It was this experience that helped mold her incredible work ethic and ingenuity. Pat graduated from Meridian High School in 1948 and upon getting married in 1950, she and her husband moved to Portland, Oregon. There she raised her daughter and two sons, after losing another daughter in infancy. Divorced in 1977, Pat moved back to Boise and reconnected with her brother David Seelye. Together they built a log cabin in 1988, in what would become their favorite place, Garden Valley.
Pat was an avid sports fan and loved the BSU Broncos. She would routinely track former BSU players' careers in the NFL. Pat was also greatly involved in her community and logged over 3,000 volunteer hours knitting baby blankets, hats, and booties for newborns at Saint Luke's. Pat is survived by her daughter, two sons, and grandchildren.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019