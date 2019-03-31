Patricia Ann Kendall

1961-2019

Patricia Ann Kendall died on March 26, 2019. Tricia was born on July 22, 1961 and raised in Boise and enjoyed spending time with her family. She went to Boise schools and graduated from Borah High School in 1979. She attended Boise State University and joined the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She met her husband, Pat Kendall, at Boise State and they wed on June 6, 1981. She worked at Idaho First National Bank and St. Al's hospital in medical records.

She attended Cole Valley Community Church and loved singing in the church's choir. She loved animals, going to the movies, Morrison Center plays and spending time with her family. She especially liked spending time with her children, Ryan and Shana. She also loved her weekly date night with her husband. She cherished vacations to Hawaii, Disneyland and the Oregon Coast with her family.

She is survived by her husband Pat Kendall, her two children Ryan Kendall and Shana Cordtz (son-in-law Jesse), her mother Olie Carlson, her brothers Bret (wife Mel), Shaun Moehlmann (wife Melissa), and sister Heather Munson (husband Greg). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Tricia will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit, love of family and animals, and her unfailing belief in God.

There will be a graveside service at Cloverdale Memorial Park on Friday, April 5th at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, her family has asked for donations to be made in her memory to the Idaho Humane Society or the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention and Cruelty to Animals). Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary