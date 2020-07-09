Patricia Ann King1946-2020Patricia Ann King passed peacefully into eternity surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and husband of fifty years on July 5, 2020. Pat was born on April 20, 1946 to Robert and Frances McMackin in Phoenix, AZ. She completed the family which included her older brother Robert Jr. She spoke fondly of growing up in her little house on 20th Ave that felt so big and her life-long friends in the Phoenix Capital Ward.While Pat attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ, her brother (who was a police officer in Flagstaff) introduced her to his good friend Walt. After Walt's tour of duty in Vietnam the couple married in the Mesa, AZ Temple on March 28th 1970. Their next and final military assignment took the newlyweds to the Washington D.C. area where their first daughter Kari was born. Walt's career path then took them to California where they welcomed their daughters Suzanne and Robin. Pat relished in the role of homemaker and mother. She was a beautiful seamstress and loved to sew matching dresses for her girls. She was also an accomplished pianist; Walt's very first bonus check purchased the couple's first piece of furniture - a new piano for Pat. Her family loved to listen to her play as did the family dogs who would lay near her feet. For many years choir practice was held in her home each Sunday and she was the ward organist for most of her adult life.Pat sold Avon for many years to supplement the family income and provide her girls with beauty products. She received many awards for her sales, but more important she made many friends in the neighborhood. She paid her girls, and later neighborhood kids, the going rate of $3 and a stop for a treat on the way home to distribute her books and orders. After the girls were grown a friend helped land her a position at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory where she spent nearly 15 years. She loved being back in the workforce and made many wonderful friends there.Walt and Pat retired in 2004 and built a home in Star, ID to be near their grandkids. From the very first visit, Pat said Star felt like home. In no time, she had a wide circle of friends and was involved in both church and community. Collecting egg cartons for the food bank, working food drives, driving folks to medical appointments, taking in meals, and baking loaves of her famous banana bread for new neighbors or anyone she thought needed some cheer. She worked the elections for almost 14 years - even when she was undergoing chemo (much to the chagrin of her family). Most importantly, she never missed a ballgame, a concert, or a play that one of her grandkids was in. Granny was always their number one fan.Pat loved life. She loved Walt, she loved her family, and she loved her friends - if you were a friend of Pat's you were a friend for life. She had a little plaque that read "Friends are the family we choose" and she lived by that. She wanted to be remembered for being kind and for being a good friend.Pat is survived by her husband Walt, daughters Kari King-Fox, Suzanne Nichols (Tory), Robin Edwards (Justin) and her grandchildren Logan, Preston, Paisley, Nicholas and Kameron. She is proceeded in death by her Father, Mother, brother and son-in-law Ernie Fox.Public viewing July 14, 2020 11:30am-1:00pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 9400 West Floating Feather Rd in Star, ID.(Social distancing and masks are encouraged).Due to COVID-19 there will be no traditional funeral service. Private graveside interment at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.Arrangements handled by: Bowman Funeral Directors 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Boise, ID 83714. Contributions can be made in Pat's honor to St Luke's Cancer Institute Meridian, ID.