Patricia Ann Mallette

1953-2020

Patricia was born May 1, 1953 to George Richard and Arlene (Elliott) Painter, in Nampa, Idaho. She grew up and graduated high school in Garden Valley, Idaho. She held the record for the 440 race for about 20 years.

After graduating with honors from Portland State University she worked for the FDIC, SBA, US Attorney's office, and the BLM allowing her to live in California, Connecticut, Alaska, Manhattan, and Washington DC.

Upon retirement, Patricia moved back to her childhood home of Garden Valley, ID where she could enjoy simplicity and relaxation while being surrounded by all of her family.

Patricia loved to travel, cook, read, listen to music, and spend time with her family. She traveled to Japan, Spain with Lorna and Deana, Portugal with Norm, France, Italy, Bosnia, Croatia, and many other places. She loved to cook meals for her family – they all loved her pasta. She attended basketball, volleyball, rodeo, and any event her nieces and nephews were involved in.

Patricia is survived by her siblings: Deana, Richard (Tracy), Mark. Nephews and Nieces: George (Teri), Tivon (Shelby), Dusty (Danielle), Cliff (Kristi), Jess (Amy), Guthrie (Brittany), Hadley, Kayla, Layne, and 17 great nieces and nephews.

Patricia is proceeded in death by her mother and father, brother (Don), and sister (Lorna).



