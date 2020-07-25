1/1
Patricia Ann Mallette
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Mallette
1953-2020
Patricia was born May 1, 1953 to George Richard and Arlene (Elliott) Painter, in Nampa, Idaho. She grew up and graduated high school in Garden Valley, Idaho. She held the record for the 440 race for about 20 years.
After graduating with honors from Portland State University she worked for the FDIC, SBA, US Attorney's office, and the BLM allowing her to live in California, Connecticut, Alaska, Manhattan, and Washington DC.
Upon retirement, Patricia moved back to her childhood home of Garden Valley, ID where she could enjoy simplicity and relaxation while being surrounded by all of her family.
Patricia loved to travel, cook, read, listen to music, and spend time with her family. She traveled to Japan, Spain with Lorna and Deana, Portugal with Norm, France, Italy, Bosnia, Croatia, and many other places. She loved to cook meals for her family – they all loved her pasta. She attended basketball, volleyball, rodeo, and any event her nieces and nephews were involved in.
Patricia is survived by her siblings: Deana, Richard (Tracy), Mark. Nephews and Nieces: George (Teri), Tivon (Shelby), Dusty (Danielle), Cliff (Kristi), Jess (Amy), Guthrie (Brittany), Hadley, Kayla, Layne, and 17 great nieces and nephews.
Patricia is proceeded in death by her mother and father, brother (Don), and sister (Lorna).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved