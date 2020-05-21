Patricia Ann Woodruff
1948 - 2020
Patricia Ann Woodruff passed away May 19, 2020. Patricia was born November 1, 1948, "Patty" was the third child of Noel and Frances Woodruff. She lived in Nampa and Meridian all of her life. She was a sweet, feisty and determined girl. Oh how Patricia liked to run when she was younger! Patty was much loved.
Goodbye, Sis. It is good to know there is one more angel in heaven today. The family would like to say a special thanks to Cindy, Cheryl and all of the loving staff at Vineyards.
Private services will be held on Friday, May 22nd at Holy Apostles Catholic Church. The Rosary will begin at 10:30 AM, followed by celebration of the funeral mass at 11:00 AM. Friends are invited to join the family virtually at https://www.facebook.com/holyapostles.church/live_videos/ Please visit www.AccentFuneral.com to leave remembrances for the family. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Patty's name to The Special Olympics of Idaho, 199 E 52nd St, Garden City, ID 83714 or Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue 9th Floor, New York, New York 10017 or a charity of your choice.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 21, 2020.