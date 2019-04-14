Patricia Anne Thielges

Patricia (Patty) Anne Thielges, 91, of Nampa, Idaho, formerly of Emmett, Idaho, passed away in her sleep on March 15, 2019, at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho. She was born January 6, 1928 to the late Robert and Dorothy Lee in Marshall Town, Iowa.

Patty attended public school in Adel, Iowa before attending the Omaha Nursing School and becoming a Registered Nurse. She met her future husband Jim, during her nursing internship in an Omaha hospital. Patty and Jim started married life in Pawnee City, Nebraska before moving to Emmett, Idaho where they raised their five children.

Patty was a nurse, homemaker, and entrepreneur owning Patty-Ann Uniques in Emmett. She loved tole painting, china painting, stained glass, ceramics, and painting. She especially loved the many family gatherings each year with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Every summer she spent time at the family cabin in Cascade, Idaho, where she loved to sit out on the deck and read or play cards. Patty was a member in PEO, most recently in Nampa. Currently, she was living in independent living at Karcher Estates in Nampa, where she was active in the community. She was a member of the St Mary's Episcopal Church in Emmett for 60 years and a member of the 1st United Methodist Church of Nampa at her passing.

Patty was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Dr. James M. Thielges. She was also predeceased by her son, David Thielges and sister Priscilla Giezentanner. Patty is survived by son Richard (Lynne) Thielges of Boise, Idaho; daughter Priscilla (Jim) Hunt of Nampa, Idaho; son James (Michele) Thielges of West Richland, Washington; son Robert (Jeannie) Thielges of Emmett, Idaho; and stepdaughter Karen (Larry) Beevers of Sun City, Arizona. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary