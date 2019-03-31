Patricia Arlene Anderson Harberd

July 23, 1933 - July 23, 1933

Patricia Arlene Anderson came into this world on July 23, 1933 on her mother's birthday. She left us on March 26, 2019. She was born to Kenneth and Irene (Murphy) Anderson in Fruitland, ID and moved to Weiser, ID in 1934. Kenneth and Irene had 2 other children, Ardith Witte and Monte Anderson. She attended Sunnyside School, Weiser Junior and Senior High. She belonged to several clubs, but her favorite was her column for the school newspaper with her good friend, D'Esta. Called 'Rambling with Pat and Dee' (we can only imagine the topics they covered).

Pat took a gap year after high school and worked at the Weiser Signal Newspaper and then headed north to 'The' University of Idaho, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She met James Harberd at Idaho and together they had 3 children, Jim, Tim and Lisa. The family lived in several different places, but eventually landed in Boise. In 1970, Pat and the kids permanently settled in Weiser.

Pat's work experience was extensive but ultimately led her to be Washington County Treasurer for 8 years. Her volunteerism was far reaching: Weiser Community Church (Treasurer for 17 years), Snake River Heritage Center Board Member, Chapter T PEO, Weiser Library, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Job's Daughters, 4-H, WHS Band Boosters, and the National Old-time Fiddlers' Contest.

Her awards: 1995 U of I Vandal Booster Distinguished Service Award, 2004 Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year, 2007 Weiser Community Star Award Recipient by Intermountain Community Bank and 2010 Beta Sigma Phi's First Lady of Weiser!

Her pride and joy? Pat's love for her family, friends, and community. She embraced all 3 and was there for all, no questions asked. Pat was a kind soul and had a great smile accompanied by a sparkle in her eyes. She was known as Grandma Pat (or GP, as we called her) not just by her grandchildren, but by children in Weiser and also by the grandkids' friends, even outside of Weiser. One thing for sure, Pat loved her grandchildren.

Pat is survived by her two sons, Jim Harberd (Darla) and Tim Harberd (Laurie), and daughter Lisa Harberd Grover (Brad). Eight grandchildren Chad Harberd (Kaye), Tobe Harberd (Mikaila), Lacey MacKenzie-Yraguen, Chase Harberd (Sami Jo), Patrick Harberd (Taylor), Brian Harberd, Nick Grover, and Joe Grover. Six great grandchildren Chloe MacKenzie, Blakely Yraguen, Ruby Harberd, Oli Harberd, Stella Harberd and Sam Harberd. Her brother Monte (Gerrie) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Irene, her sister, Ardith, and her beloved brother in law, John Witte.

Services for Pat will be held at the Weiser Community Church on April 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will follow at Rolling Hills Golf Course. Donations can be made to the Snake River Heritage Center or Weiser High School Athletics. And as Pat likes to say "It is a great day to be a Wolverine" and "Go Vandals"! Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com