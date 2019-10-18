|
Patricia Louise Delaney Asbury
1928 ~ 2019
Patricia Louise Delaney Asbury, 91, an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Heritage Assisted Living of Boise of causes related to age.
Patricia was born Nov. 8, 1928, in Toledo, OH, the daughter of William Francis Delaney and Lydia May Johnson. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1947 and shortly after met her future husband Ronald J. Asbury in Boise, ID, after he walked past her front porch wearing a U.S. Navy uniform. They were married Feb. 19, 1948, and raised six children.
Patricia attended Links Business College from 1972-73. She held many jobs throughout the years, including at the Town and Country Bakery, the Physicians Reporting Co., the State Genealogy Library, the Flying J Truck Stop, and the Ferris Lynn Stinker Stations. However, she spent most of her time caring for her children and being involved in the Jefferson Elementary PTA, where she put on skit nights. She was an avid seamstress as well as a painter.
Survivors include her four sons, Larry (Diana) of Gilbert, AZ, Carl (Terri) of Livermore, CA, William (Kim) of Boise, ID, and Ronnie (Tammy) of Boise, ID; two daughters, Angela (Bruce) Stearns of Lebanon, OR, and Desiree (Jeff) Ford of Kuna, ID; 17 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held Monday, October 21, 11:00am, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, with a visitation from 10:00-10:45am before the service. Interment to follow the service at Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise.
The family thanks Heritage Assisted Living of Boise and Horizon Hospice for giving Patricia great care.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 18, 2019