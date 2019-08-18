|
Patricia "Pat" Ann Brooks, 83, of Nampa, passed away on August 8, 2019. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 10 AM on Thursday morning, August 22, 2019 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. – 208-442-8171. Burial will follow at the Koherlawn Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Monday morning from 9 – 9:45 AM. Following the interment there will be a reception at 2355 So. Maple Grove in Boise. An online guest book and the complete obituary are avaiable at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019