Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Brooks Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Ann Brooks, 83, of Nampa, passed away on August 8, 2019. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 10 AM on Thursday morning, August 22, 2019 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. – 208-442-8171. Burial will follow at the Koherlawn Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Monday morning from 9 – 9:45 AM. Following the interment there will be a reception at 2355 So. Maple Grove in Boise. An online guest book and the complete obituary are avaiable at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now