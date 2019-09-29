|
|
Patricia Gail Daigle
1946 - 2019
On September 12th, 2019 – a beautiful Indian Summer-like day – our beautiful Warrior Queen, our dear sweet Mama laid her burden down. After a long and courageous battle, she passed at the center of a loving circle embraced by her children who whispered to her words of love, gratitude, and thanksgiving for the life she gave us, the love she shared, and the example of compassion and strength she was for us and everyone who knew her.
Patricia Gail Daigle (née Wright) was born on August 16, 1946 to Gail Elizabeth and Harold Keene Wright of Middleton Idaho. She grew up on a dairy farm and spent her childhood as her beloved father's right-hand "man." Patsy was a beloved daughter and thought the sun rose and set with her own mother, Gail.
Patricia graduated from Middleton High School and attended beauty school. She received her cosmetologist's license and worked in the industry on and off for over 20 years. At the end of that career she became an instructor and loved being able to help young students grow in their area of interest, as well as with becoming adults.
Patricia met the love of her life and the luckiest guy in the world, Jack David Daigle, in 1967 when he was stationed in Idaho as a young Airman in the U.S. Air Force. They were married on September 27th, 1969. In 1971, they welcomed their first child, Tricia J'nean; Brian David in 1973; and in 1974, twins Nichelle Reneé and Neil Edward.
When her own children were young, Patricia began working as a teacher's aide. After a few years, she became a school librarian. And she adored her students.
Patricia lived in service to others and her community. The compassion and care she showed others was a beautiful reminder that their lives had meaning and worth. It is this example – the example of her life – that drives the lives of her children to this day. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten, and this world and many in it have been blessed because she lived.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jack. She is survived by her four children: Tricia, Brian (Kristin), Nichelle, and Neil (Andrea, Marissa, and Kaila), and her brother Norman Wright (Kathy).
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the , Boys and Girls Club, or your local animal shelter.
Please join Patricia's family for a Celebration of Her Life ceremony at the Owyhee Tavern Penthouse on Saturday, October 5th at 5 p.m. (food and drinks served). This will be a time to celebrate the beautiful life of our mother, sister, and friend and all that she was to so many. Come to remember, share, and just have a great deal of fun in her memory!
Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise, Idaho is handling Patricia's arrangements. Please visit https://www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com to view Patricia's complete obituary and information about her Celebration of Life ceremony.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019