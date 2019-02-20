Services Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel 3629 East Ustick Road Meridian , ID 83642 (208) 898-0642 Service 10:00 AM Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel 3629 East Ustick Road Meridian , ID 83642 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Hunsperger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Hunsperger

Patricia "Pat" Hunsperger was born on December 27, 1934 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She passed away on February 13, 2019 surrounded by family at a local hospital. Pat was the first of eight siblings, born to Virginia Tewalt Naillon and Rowe Naillon. Growing up in various locations throughout the Treasure Valley, Pat enjoyed life with her six brothers and sister, often relating stories of their many adventures and shenanigans. The daughter of a teacher, Pat was always a tenacious student, being held to high education standards by her mother. She graduated from Melba High School as Salutatorian of her class, never receiving less than perfect grades.

Soon after graduation, Pat met the love of her life, LeRoy Hunsperger. He had recently returned from the service and was hanging out with Pat's brothers in her very own front yard; and the rest is, as they say, history. After a short year of courtship, they were married in Nampa, Idaho on September 19, 1954. The following year Pat and LeRoy welcomed their only child, a daughter, Evadna (Eve) Rose on October 19, 1955.

Pat was a career woman before it was in vogue. She worked in the insurance industry and became one of the first two female insurance adjusters in Idaho. She resigned from her duties with Allstate Insurance Company to help manage LeRoy's well drilling business in 1975. In 1983 Pat joined the 4th District Court as the Administrative Assistant for Judge Grant Yee. Later, she worked in pre-sentence investigations, then jury commission, finally "retiring" in 1996 from her position as Assistant to the Supreme Court Clerk. After a brief time, she found she wasn't happy being fully retired, so embarked on one more career path working part-time for another 10 years with the Idaho Chamber of Commerce, while also volunteering at her church office and library.

If one word could sum up a lifetime and a life well lived, Pat's word would be passion! Passion is to show strong beliefs or strong feelings and Pat didn't do anything half-heartedly. Pat put her whole soul into every endeavor, whether it was reading and collecting books (she owned over 2,800!), gardening, throwing parties, cleaning walls, traveling across the Pacific Northwest, or executing the perfect camping trip at Redfish Lake.

Pat was most at home in the great outdoors, from her backyard to the mountains of the west. She loved flowers. She never found a plant she couldn't coax into bloom and enjoyed working in her yard practically year-round. She loved color and blue was by far her favorite, perhaps because it spoke to her spirit and reminded her of blue skies and clear water. She could identify every wildflower or bird encountered hiking through the woods, desert, or oceanside. If she met a bird or flower she didn't recognize, she would immediately research until she'd solved the mystery. Pat and LeRoy road tripped with their camper throughout the Northwest and Canada and brought along any family member who deigned to join – especially her two granddaughters and two great nephews. She loved camping at Redfish Lake most of all and made a point to carve out time there every year.

When she wasn't gallivanting through the mountains or playing in the dirt, she loved entertaining and throwing a party for any occasion. She loved to bring her family and friends together and to chat among cups of hot coffee, no matter the time of day. She loved to make homemade bread, cakes, candies, and multi-course meals; she always had an affinity for all sweets (homemade or store bought) and especially for Lays Potato Chips. On more quiet days, Pat loved to read. Her favorite pastime was going to Barnes & Noble and surrounding herself with piles of books, spending hours with coffee and words. Pat was a word smith and while she loved reading, she also loved making up "Adam and Eve" stories which she told to the kids for years; always paralleling their real-life adventures to the characters in her stories.

Most of all, Pat was most passionate about her family. Every member was forever important to her. She encouraged her siblings in every endeavor and always held them to high standards; she would do anything for her sister and brothers. She hauled her nieces and nephews to events throughout the Treasure Valley, always excited to take them to a play or a concert, and attended every sporting event her granddaughters participated in; spending hours at softball, basketball, and soccer games (she even broke her ankle on a slippery hillside while watching soccer on a frosty early morning in the 90s). There was no place she would rather be than surrounded by her family. When she was with her family; she was happy.

Pat was preceded in death by LeRoy, her beloved husband of 59 years; her parents, Virginia & Rowe Naillon, and her brothers, Dave, John, and Jim Naillon.

Pat is survived by her devoted daughter, Eve DeKerchove (Norb), Her sister, Gaye Hunsperger (Ted), her brothers, Doug, Allan (Diora), and Aaron Naillon, her niece, Lesa Proto (Chuck), her nephew Jason Hunsperger, her great nephews, Josh and Cody Proto, and her granddaughters, Erin DeKerchove-Miller (Jeremy), Alison DeKerchove, and her first great-granddaughter, Baby M, who will be arriving in June for whom she was eager to meet; along with a multitude of dear cousins, nieces, nephews and countless lifelong friends.

Pat is remembered as a feisty, passionate woman who will be forever remembered and greatly missed. The services for Pat Hunsperger will be held at Summers Funeral Home located at 3629 E. Ustick Road, Meridian, ID 83646 on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00am. A reception for all will immediately follow at 13405 W. Acorn Street, Boise, ID 83713. Inurnment will be held at Melba Cemetery in Melba, Idaho.

Special thanks to the incredible medical staff at St. Luke's in downtown Boise for their care in keeping Pat comfortable in her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Idaho Public Television or Tree City Church of the Nazarene, designated for the sanctuary building fund, or a . Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 20, 2019