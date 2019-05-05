Patricia Jean Morphew

April 12, 1931 - November 29, 2018

Jean passed away November 29, 2018 in Boise, ID at age 87.

Patricia Jean Isbell (known as Jean) was born in Chattanooga, TN in 1931. She grew up during the Great Depression and WWII while living in Chattanooga, Spring City, Knoxville, and Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

She attended the University of Tennessee majoring in business and was active in the Delta Gamma Sorority.

Jean moved back home to Oak Ridge during WW11 and worked as a secretary. There she met the love of her life, Alan T. Morphew. They were married in 1952. Due to Alan's work in the AEC, they lived successively in Oak Ridge, TN; Arlington, VA; and Idaho Falls, ID. After retirement they moved to Boise, ID to be close to family.

Jean was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and a great homemaker. She loved travel, music and art. For many years, she would sketch and draw in charcoals and pastels, and painted using oils and watercolors.

She is survived by her daughter Karen (Chuck), son Randall, and granddaughter Callie (Jeffrey).

She now rests in the Dry Creek Veterans Cemetery next to her beloved husband Alan